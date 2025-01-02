SRM-AP set to host first Green Hydrogen Summit in March

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP is set to host the first Green Hydrogen Summit in Andhra Pradesh this March. The two-day event aims to foster collaboration on sustainable solutions by bringing together experts, industries, and stakeholders to discuss innovations, challenges, and opportunities in green hydrogen production, storage, and applications.

Highlighting the summit’s importance, SRM AP Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan said, “This event will be a milestone in understanding emerging trends in green hydrogen and strengthening ties in innovation and sustainability.”

In preparation for the event, SRM Group Research Executive Director Prof. D Narayana Rao, Vice President Janakiraman, and others visited the CMO to extend an invitation to the Chief Minister to inaugurate the summit.

The SRM leadership also met Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and Industries & Commerce Secretary N Yuvraj, seeking government support and discussing the inclusion of industries, and educational institutions in the summit. The team emphasised the need for participation from Union and State Ministers to ensure the event’s wide-reaching impact.