ACB arrests sub-registrar after a year in assets case in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Lala Bala Naga Dharma Singh, the prime accused in the disproportionate assets case filed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) back in November 2023, was arrested, and sent to judicial remand.

According to ACB officials, the accused worked as a sub-registrar of Ibrahimpatnam in the NTR district. Following allegations of corruption against Singh, the ACB officials raided his houses and office on November 11, 2023 and unearthed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. From then onwards, he was at large. He was arrested on December 31, 2024. He was produced in the ACB court in Vijayawada, and sent to judicial remand till January 10, the ACB officials said.

Meanwhile, a two-page complaint letter in the name of Singh purportedly sent to the ACB officials, lodging a complaint against a few YSRCP leaders alleging forceful registration of lands worth crores of rupees, was doing rounds on social media platforms on Friday.

In the purported letter, Singh alleged that YS Sunil Reddy, former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal assistant K Nageswara Rao, and Cheemakurthi Srikanth threatened him to comply with their orders of registering lands on their names. He also alleged that the ACB officials registered an FIR against him for failing to comply with their orders. However, the ACB officials are yet to confirm the veracity of the letter.