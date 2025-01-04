BCY Party leader Ramachandra Yadav urges women to pursue education to end social evils

VIJAYAWADA: The Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCY Party) celebrated Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary and National Women Teachers’ Day on Friday at a Hotel, in Vijayawada.

The event honoured 125 outstanding women teachers from across the State with awards, certificates, and mementos, recognising their contributions to education.

The celebrations, led by BCY Party founder Ramachandra Yadav, featured prominent guests, including Padma Shri awardee and actor Brahmanandam, actress and social activist Renu Desai, and Delhi University Professor Suraj Mandal.

Ramachandra Yadav praised Savitribai Phule as a torchbearer for women’s education, stating her lifelong fight for justice and equality. He called for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded to Savitribai Phule, saying, “Her contributions to women, the poor, and education deserve the nation’s highest honour.” Highlighting her establishment of 20 schools and her sacrifices during the plague epidemic, he added, “Governments must officially recognise her services.”

He said, “If a woman is educated, she can conquer society and the country.” Stressing the relevance of Phule’s ideals, he urged women to pursue education to eradicate social evils. He also congratulated Ramachandra for organising the event, calling him “a blessed and great man.” Renu said, “Her services will never be forgotten. If she hadn’t fought for girls’ education, where would we be today?” She lauded Yadav’s commitment to social causes and described the programme as a commendable initiative.