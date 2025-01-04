Helmet rule brings change on roads in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Hemanth Kumar of Bhavanipuram was stopped twice by traffic police over two consecutive days for riding his motorcycle without a helmet at the Kaleswara Rao market flyover. Unaware of the new ‘No Helmet - No Entry’ campaign, Hemanth was halted by a traffic officer at the flyover entrance near Lord Vinayaka temple. His motorcycle had six pending challans, prompting the officer to demand immediate payment. However, as it was the first day of the new rule, he was allowed to leave.

The ‘No Helmet - No Entry’ campaign, launched by Vijayawada city traffic police, aims to raise awareness about the mandatory helmet rule. Large banners and boards have been placed at city and flyover entry points to warn commuters. The campaign has resulted in a noticeable shift, with over 70% of two-wheeler riders now wearing helmets, according to police officials. “We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of the helmet drive. Strict action is being taken against violators, whether they are members of the public or police officers,” said Prasanna, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) - Traffic.

The initiative has brought about a visible change, with very few riders seen without helmets in the past week. A traffic officer at the Prakasam Barrage check post noted that the majority of two-wheeler riders were now complying with the helmet rule. This positive trend is visible on routes like Prakasam Barrage and Varadhi, where helmets have become the norm for both scooters and motorcycles.

The push for stricter enforcement follows a High Court directive, where a PIL filed by Tandava Yogesh highlighted fatalities in road accidents. Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi instructed state police to intensify actions against violators and collect fines to deter future offenses.