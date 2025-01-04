Southern, Western Poets’ Sammelan enthralls audience at Vijayawada Book Fest

VIJAYAWADA: On Friday, the second day of the 35th Vijayawada Book Festival the organisers conducted Southern and Western Poets’ Sammelan for the first time which enthralled the audience. Poets from Southern states Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Western states Gujarat and Maharastra, recited their poems in their mother tongue. In addition to that the Sindhi and Konkani poets also recited their poems in their local languages which mesmerised the audience with the accent and style of reciting poems. The event was organised by the Sahitya Akademi in association with the Vijayawada Book Festival Society at the book festival.

At the sammelan, poets Sumit Metro (Kannada), Esha Dadawala (Gujarati), PN Gopikrishnan (Malayalam), Harish Karamchandani (Sindhi), Swati Shinde Pawar (Marathi), Prakash Dattaram Naik (Konkani),and Sanmugam Vimal Kumar (Tamil) recited their poems.

Special CS RP Sisodia, who was the chief guest of the event , shared his profound interest in literature, reading books, and shared his literary journey during his college days and how he compiled two Hindi poetry collections apart from writing stories in English. Sisodia said authors aim is to influence readers and AI can not subsidise the intellectuality of writers” Sisodia said.