Vijayawada Passport Office processes record 3.23 lakh applications in 2024

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Regional Passport Officer Shiva Harsha announced advancements in passport services through enhanced technology and collaboration with the police and postal departments.
Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the Passport Officer revealed that the office processed 3,23,553 passports last year, setting a record in citizen service and connectivity.
The Vijayawada office was recognised as the best in its category for 2023-24 for maintaining exceptional service standards. He urged citizens to avoid brokers and use official online and offline services for passport-related needs.
The region operates two Passport Seva Kendras in Vijayawada and Tirupati, along with 13 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras, ensuring widespread accessibility in Andhra Pradesh.
Harsha highlighted that expansion work at the Vijayawada Passport Seva Kendra is nearly complete. Once operational, the upgraded facility will offer enhanced infrastructure and services. Andhra Pradesh Police’s swift verification process, along with contributions from the Postal Department and Tata Consultancy, was credited for expediting passport issuance.
To improve services further, 250 additional appointments will be offered weekly every Wednesday in January. Special staff have been appointed to issue Police Clearance Certificates. Citizens can finalise appointments and reschedule via the official website.
Plans include doorstep passport delivery through post offices for greater convenience.