Vijayawada Passport Office processes record 3.23 lakh applications in 2024

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Regional Passport Officer Shiva Harsha announced advancements in passport services through enhanced technology and collaboration with the police and postal departments.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the Passport Officer revealed that the office processed 3,23,553 passports last year, setting a record in citizen service and connectivity.

The Vijayawada office was recognised as the best in its category for 2023-24 for maintaining exceptional service standards. He urged citizens to avoid brokers and use official online and offline services for passport-related needs.

The region operates two Passport Seva Kendras in Vijayawada and Tirupati, along with 13 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras, ensuring widespread accessibility in Andhra Pradesh.