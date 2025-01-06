Last five years were hard for Kamma community: Retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao addressed the Sankranti celebrations organised by the Kamma Vari Seva Samithi Greater Vijayawada at Ganguru village near Vijayawada on Sunday, criticising the challenges faced by the Kamma community during the previous YSRCP government.

Rao, as the chief guest, spoke about the difficulties endured by industrialists and officers from the community.

He pointed out the unfair targeting of prominent figures from the former united Krishna district and challenged critics to match the legacy of luminaries like former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and media mogul Ramoji Rao.

“The last five years have been particularly hard for many from the Kamma community,” Venkateswara Rao stated, calling the Sankranti festival a symbol of hope for the future.

He urged the gathering to work towards ensuring fairness and dignity for all. The programme saw participation from Vijayawada West MLA Yalamanchili Satyanarayana (Sujana Chowdary), Kamma Seva Samithi organisers Kilaru Phani, and others dignitaries.