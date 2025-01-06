Water vapour therapy now in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Prashanth Hospital in Vijayawada introduced Resume Water Vapour Therapy for prostate problems, a first in the State. Chairman and urologist Dr K Prashant Kumar described it as a revolutionary treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).

Unlike conventional methods involving long-term medication or surgery, which may lead to complications, this therapy offers a simpler, minimally invasive solution.

The procedure uses water vapour to shrink excess prostate tissue by pressing on the urethra. It requires only one or two sessions, conducted under local anaesthesia, with results evident in 15 to 30 days. Dr. Kumar noted that it is particularly beneficial for men aged 40-60 with moderate prostate problems, significantly reducing the need for surgery over time.

Managing Director Dr K Dheeraj highlighted its advantages for heart patients, as blood thinners need to be paused only briefly. Medical Director Dr K Pritam said introducing this therapy aligns with their commitment to providing cutting-edge treatments.