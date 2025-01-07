Andhra HC questions cops over detention of YSRCP activist Varra

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court expressed its displeasure over the police department’s attitude in the detention of YSRCP social media activist Varra Ravindra Reddy.

Hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by his wife V Kalyani, the HC sought answers from the police as to when Ravindra Reddy was taken into custody?

If his arrest was shown in records? Whether a third-degree was used during interrogation?

The HC opined that the police were violating the court’s orders in the case.

It observed that its orders to present Varra Ravindra Reddy along with two other accused Subba Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy were ignored.