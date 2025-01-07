Andhra HC questions cops over detention of YSRCP activist Varra

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court expressed its displeasure over the police department’s attitude in the detention of YSRCP social media activist Varra Ravindra Reddy.
Hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by his wife V Kalyani, the HC sought answers from the police as to when Ravindra Reddy was taken into custody?
If his arrest was shown in records? Whether a third-degree was used during interrogation?
The HC opined that the police were violating the court’s orders in the case.
It observed that its orders to present Varra Ravindra Reddy along with two other accused Subba Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy were ignored.
It made it clear that such disregard of the Court will not be tolerated and asked if the police department feels it is above the Law. It further said that the attitude of the Superintendent of Police conveys such a message and also shows the intensity of the case.
The HC warned of dire consequences if the allegations made in the petition proved to be true.
The police department was directed to submit full details of the case, and the hearing was adjourned to January 28.
In another case, the High Court asked the Home Department to furnish complete details regarding the complaints made by Ambati Rambabu in connection with objectionable social media posts against him.
Arguing the case himself, Ambati submitted to the HC that the police registered cases only after filing petitions in the court regarding posts against him.
Taking his argument into consideration, the court asked the Home Department to submit full details.