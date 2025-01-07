MAUD Minister announces new building guidelines, emphasises transparency

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana announced that revised building construction guidelines will be issued on Thursday, aligning with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for a transparent real estate sector.

During a special drive at the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) office in Vijayawada, the minister reviewed 167 pending RERA applications, instructing officials to resolve them by month-end and identify delays. He personally addressed grievances from representatives of CREDAI, NAREDCO, builders and public.

Narayana emphasised that RERA aims to safeguard buyers from fraud, in line with the Central Act of 2016. Plans to digitise RERA permissions will allow online applications and approvals, with a committee to further simplify regulations.

On Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) bonds, he cited irregularities in Tanuku and Tirupati, pausing issuance temporarily. Of 822 pending TDRs, 321 are verified, and issuance will conclude by January’s end, excluding cases under investigation.

Regarding unauthorised layouts, he warned buyers of risks in unapproved plots and urged cooperation from developers to implement new rules. He highlighted ongoing efforts to address illegal layouts and comply with court directives.