Rs 10L RPF Dry Canteen inaugurated in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil inaugurated the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB), also called as RPF Dry Canteen, at the DRM office compound in Vijayawada on Monday.

The facility, sanctioned and approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi, is managed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Vijayawada Division.

It was established with a financial grant of Rs 10 lakh from the Rail Suraksha Kalyan Nidhi, New Delhi. The canteen caters to both working and retired RPF personnel and their families, who can access its services using the KPKB beneficiary card. The DRM also flagged off a new 38-seater bus and eight bullet motorcycles procured for the RPF, Vijayawada Division.

The bus will be used to transport RPF personnel across the Vijayawada-Gudur, Vijayawada-Vizag, and Vijayawada-Machilipatnam-Narasapur sections. It will support operations such as raids against anti-social elements at vulnerable railway stations.

The eight bullet motorcycles, procured under a replacement account, will be deployed at RPF Posts in Rajamahendravaram, Chirala, Gudivada, Rayanapadu, Crime Branch, Special Branch, UP Yard, and Divisional Stores.