Admissions open for Class VIII at Rashtriya Indian Military College

VIJAYAWADA: The Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, invites applications from eligible boys and girls for admission to Class VIII for the January 2026 term. The entrance examination will be held on June 1, 2025 (Sunday), at designated centres across State, with Vijayawada serving as the examination centre for Andhra Pradesh.

Applicants must be aged between 11½ and 13 years as of January 1, 2026. Their date of birth should be between January 2, 2013, and July 1, 2014, and should either be studying in Class VII or have passed it from a recognised school by the time of admission.

The written exam consists of the following subjects including Mathematics from 9.30-11.00 am, General Knowledge from 12.00-1.00 pm and English from 2.30-4.30 pm. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will proceed to a viva-voce, followed by a mandatory medical examination.

The Prospectus-cum-Application Form and old question paper booklet can be obtained by either Online Payment by Paying Rs 600 (General) or Rs 555 (SC/ST) through the RIMC website http://www.rimc.gov.in. Submit a written request with a demand draft of Rs 600 (General) or Rs 555 (SC/ST) and a caste certificate (if applicable).

The DD must be in favor of “The Commandant RIMC Fund,” payable at HDFC Bank, Ballupur Chowk, Dehradun (Bank Code: 1399). The application forms can also be obtained in person from Rashtriya Indian Military College, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Pin: 248003. The application form submission updates, including results, will be available on the RIMC website http://www.rimc.gov.in.