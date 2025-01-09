ACB begins investigation into ‘land scam’

He also alleged that they conspired and got a disproportionate assets case registered against him by the ACB, when he failed to yield to their pressure. Two days after the letter went viral on the social media platforms, the Registration Department conducted an inquiry, and found that as many as 45 registrations were done on the name of Srikanth, and two on the name of Rithu Chowdary. It is learnt that the Registration Department has submitted the preliminary investigation report to both the government and the ACB.

“As much as 20 acres of agricultural land, and 20,000 square yards of residential and commercial land located in various places across the State were registered on the name of Srikanth, while Rithu Chowdary got 400 square yards of land on her name. It is being investigated whether the land belongs to freehold or general category.

“We are also probing irregularities in other registrations to check whether there are any lapses,” said a senior official of the Registration Department on the condition of anonymity. The entire land transactions are being scrutinised in the CARD (Computer Aided Administration of Registration Department) to verify the registrations made on the names mentioned in Singh’s letter.