Andhra govt burdening power consumers indirectly: CPI

VIJAYAWADA: On the second day of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (APERC) public hearing on Retail Supply Tariff Filings, critics accused the government of burdening citizens indirectly. CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna demanded the scrapping of deals with SECI and Adani for smart meters, calling for greater transparency.

Ramakrishna highlighted that fuel surcharge adjustments during APERC’s early years ranged from Rs 50 crore to Rs 150 crore and were deemed significant at the time.

However, he noted that recent burdens from FPPCA and true-up claims far exceed tariff hike impacts and even the revenue gaps determined by the commission.

He urged APERC to hold public consultations on the installation of smart and pre-paid meters and ensure transparency in Discoms’ processes.

P. Koti Rao of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industries Federation stressed promoting green power and criticized Discoms’ leadership for lacking a service-oriented approach. TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar blamed the previous YSRCP regime for the power sector’s current struggles. The hearing, attended by 59 objectors in person and online, saw 14 participants appear physically.