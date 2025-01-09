HNSS works will be finished by next Kharif, says Nimmala

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Rama Naidu has asserted that the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) works will be completed by the next Kharif season.

He held a video conference with the HNSS and other irrigation project officials on Wednesday, and reviewed the work progress.

Nimmala said the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government ignored the construction of HNSS, and did injustice to the farming community. The Water Resources Minister, who took stock of the progress of the works of the link channel connecting HNSS and Chitravati Balancing Reservoir, said soon after the NDA came to power in the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu resumed the HNSS works with `2,626 crore. Describing HNSS as a lifeline of Rayalaseema, Nimmala maintained that the NDA government is committed to providing irrigation water to the last acre.

He reviewed the progress of Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi inter-linking project, and directed the officials to address the issues hindering the works on a priority basis. He said a report on the progress of HNSS and GNSS works will be submitted to the Chief Minister soon. The project works will be completed as per the directions of the CM, he added.