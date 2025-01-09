VMC sets Rs 36 crore tax target, focus on growth

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) aims to collect Rs 18.46 crore in water tax, Rs 11 crore in sewerage tax, and Rs 6.59 crore in water meter charges by the end of the 2024-25 financial year, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi announced.

The Mayor emphasised the importance of maintaining city hygiene, commending VMC staff for ensuring timely garbage disposal at Naidupeta dumping yards, park upkeep, and meeting project deadlines in the three municipal circles.

The VMC manages 2,18,531 property tax assessments, 15,097 VLT assessments, 1,18,663 water tax assessments, and 1,05,993 sewerage assessments.

The town planning department is also actively processing housing construction applications.

Key development initiatives, including Anna canteens, underground drainage systems, road under bridges, and park upgrades, are funded through tax revenue, 15th Finance Commission grants, and government allocations, the Mayor noted.