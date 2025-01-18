Vijayawada MP Sivanath pledges support to mountaineer

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath assured full support to mountaineer Ramavat Chinnikrishna during a meeting at the MP’s office on Friday.

Chinnikrishna, a resident of Palyam Thanda in Pamidi mandal of Anantapur district, sought the MP’s intervention to expedite financial aid promised by the previous government. He requested help in securing support from the current administration for his pursuits.

The mountaineer, recognised in the High Range Book of World Records and a recipient of the Multi-Talented Sports Person Award, has scaled Mount Renak, Mount Baisaran, Mount Kilimanjaro, and Mount Elbrus. The MP pledged to discuss the matter with CM N Chandrababu Naidu.