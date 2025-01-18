Vijayawada Railway Station gets ‘Eat Right’ tag

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Railway Station has been awarded the prestigious ‘Eat Right Station’ certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for maintaining exemplary hygienic and food safety standards. This achievement makes it the second station in the Vijayawada Division and the fifth in the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone to receive the honour, following Annavaram, Guntur, Nadikuda and Hyderabad (Nampally). The station scored over 85% in the certification process and earned a five-star rating.

The certification, granted by FSSAI, recognises railway stations that adhere to stringent food storage and hygiene practices while serving nutritious food to passengers. Vijayawada Station handles over 1 lakh passengers daily and underwent rigorous evaluations to meet these standards. Catering vendors, stall owners, and food handlers received training under the Food Safety and Training Certification (FOSTAC) programme, followed by periodic inspections by railway authorities.

Vijayawada railway hospital Chief Medical Superintendent Dr M Sowribala led the initiative alongside a team of officials, including Sr Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu and other officials from Food Safety Department. The team ensured compliance with parameters such as vendor hygiene, protective gear, food expiry dates, temperature control, and waste segregation.

The certification process included pre-audits, counselling sessions, and a final third-party audit by FSSAI. After six months of monitoring and evaluation, the station was certified, with validity until January 2027.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil congratulated the team for their efforts in achieving this milestone.