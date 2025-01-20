NTR District Collector honours Yogi Vemana’s legacy on birth anniversary, calls for unity and equality

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha highlighted the profound impact of public poet Yogi Vemana, who, a thousand years ago, inspired society to uphold moral values for a knowledgeable and equitable community.

The Collector, along with other officials, paid floral tributes to Vemana’s portrait during his birth anniversary at the Collectorate on Sunday.

On this occasion, Dr Lakshmisha spoke about how Yogi Vemana’s verses offer timeless guidance, covering life lessons from childhood to old age. He noted that Vemana’s renowned phrase, “Vishvadabhirama Vinuravema,” is familiar to every Telugu-speaking individual.

Yogi Vemana’s writings have influenced generations of poets in Telugu literature, promoting the vision of an equal society, the Collector said.

The Collector urged contemporary poets and writers to emulate Vemana’s vision and contribute to building a knowledgeable society. Furthermore, he encouraged students to embrace the Telugu language and internalise Vemana’s thousands of poems, which transcend caste and religion and advocate unity and equality.

District Revenue Officer Lakshmi Narasimham, DRDA Project Director K Srinivasa Rao, and other officials participated in the event