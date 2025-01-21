Leprosy eradication campaign launched in NTR

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha has announced a focused leprosy eradication campaign, with diagnostic tests scheduled from January 20 to February 2. Unveiling awareness materials, including posters and pamphlets, at the Collectorate on Monday, Lakshmisha urged residents to actively participate in efforts to eliminate leprosy in the district.

He emphasised that early detection and timely treatment are critical in combating the disease. “Medical camps will be set up across the district to screen individuals with symptoms and ensure prompt treatment,” he said. Symptoms like discoloured skin patches, painless lumps, hair loss on eyebrows or eyelashes, numbness in extremities, and deformities in fingers and toes will be assessed at local health centres.

Health workers and ASHA staff will assist in identifying potential cases, with free anti-leprosy medication available at health centres. Dr Usharani, District Leprosy Prevention Officer, outlined the plan, noting that special camps would be supported by door-to-door surveys and data collection through a dedicated app.

Currently, 54 cases have been reported in the district, and patients are receiving free care at PHCs. Officials from various departments, including DM&HO M. Suhasini and District Revenue Officer Lakshmi Narasimham, expressed their support for the campaign.