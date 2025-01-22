Adduri Sriram elected as NTR BJP president

VIJAYAWADA: Adduri Sriram was unanimously elected as the BJP NTR District President on Tuesday during an organisational meeting held with transparency and participation, reflecting the collective opinion of party workers and leaders.

BJP State President and MP Daggubati Purandeswari said, “Adduri Sriram has demonstrated exceptional dedication in strengthening the party and will continue as the NTR District President for the next three years.”

The BJP conducts organisational elections every three years to uphold democratic processes. In the NTR district, 900 polling booth committees were formed to facilitate grassroots-level involvement. While four names were considered for the president’s post, Sriram’s contributions and efforts in fortifying the party secured his unanimous selection.