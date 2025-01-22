Adduri Sriram elected as NTR BJP president

VIJAYAWADA: Adduri Sriram was unanimously elected as the BJP NTR District President on Tuesday during an organisational meeting held with transparency and participation, reflecting the collective opinion of party workers and leaders.
BJP State President and MP Daggubati Purandeswari said, “Adduri Sriram has demonstrated exceptional dedication in strengthening the party and will continue as the NTR District President for the next three years.”
The BJP conducts organisational elections every three years to uphold democratic processes. In the NTR district, 900 polling booth committees were formed to facilitate grassroots-level involvement. While four names were considered for the president’s post, Sriram’s contributions and efforts in fortifying the party secured his unanimous selection.
Purandeswari emphasised the BJP’s developmental agenda, reiterating the Central Government’s support for the State. She highlighted initiatives such as funding for Polavaram, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Amaravati capital development, and infrastructure projects in Vijayawada-Guntur. She urged party workers to rally behind Sriram’s leadership, promoting inclusivity and transparency to strengthen the party’s presence in the region.
Expressing gratitude, Sriram pledged to uphold BJP principles, engage all workers, and work tirelessly to expand the party’s influence. “I will ensure the BJP flag flies high in Vijayawada, just as it does in Hyderabad,” he said.