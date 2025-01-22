Andhra Loyola College hosts two-day workshop on decoding biology

VIJAYAWADA: The Departments of Biotechnology and Zoology at Andhra Loyola College (ALC), Vijayawada, in collaboration with IQAC, organised a two-day workshop titled ‘Empowering Young Minds to Decode Biology’s Mysteries and Engineer a Sustainable Future’ for students of Zoology and Biotechnology.

Dr Vutukuri Rajkumar, a postdoctoral scientist at Goethe University, Frankfurt, led the workshop. Drawing from his extensive research experience, Rajkumar delivered insightful sessions on cutting-edge topics, including Nanotechnology, Bioinformatics, Astrobiology, and Medical Biology. He also emphasised the significance of writing research and review articles for academic and professional advancement, offering practical guidance to students.

Interactive sessions provided students with opportunities to explore career options in biology, research, and industry while gaining clarity on available internships. Reverend Father GAP Kishore, Principal of ALC, praised the efforts of IQAC Coordinator Dr PVS Sairam and others for organising the workshop.