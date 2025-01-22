Vijayawada

Andhra Loyola College hosts two-day workshop on decoding biology

Interactive sessions provided students with opportunities to explore career options in biology, research, and industry while gaining clarity on available internships.
The Departments of Biotechnology and Zoology, in collaboration with IQAC hosted a workshop at Andhra Loyola College
The Departments of Biotechnology and Zoology, in collaboration with IQAC hosted a workshop at Andhra Loyola College Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: The Departments of Biotechnology and Zoology at Andhra Loyola College (ALC), Vijayawada, in collaboration with IQAC, organised a two-day workshop titled ‘Empowering Young Minds to Decode Biology’s Mysteries and Engineer a Sustainable Future’ for students of Zoology and Biotechnology.

Dr Vutukuri Rajkumar, a postdoctoral scientist at Goethe University, Frankfurt, led the workshop. Drawing from his extensive research experience, Rajkumar delivered insightful sessions on cutting-edge topics, including Nanotechnology, Bioinformatics, Astrobiology, and Medical Biology. He also emphasised the significance of writing research and review articles for academic and professional advancement, offering practical guidance to students.

Interactive sessions provided students with opportunities to explore career options in biology, research, and industry while gaining clarity on available internships. Reverend Father GAP Kishore, Principal of ALC, praised the efforts of IQAC Coordinator Dr PVS Sairam and others for organising the workshop.

Andhra Loyola College
two-day workshop

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com