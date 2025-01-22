Deepam: Krishna JC warns against extra charges for gas refill delivery

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Joint Collector Geetanjali Sharma issued a stern warning on Tuesday regarding reports of delivery boys charging extra fees for LPG cylinders under the Deepam 2 scheme. She assured that strict legal action, including blacklisting gas distribution agencies and revoking their licenses, would follow any such incidents.

Sharma emphasised that consumers under the Deepam 2 scheme, which entitles them to three free cylinders annually, should not be asked to pay more than the prescribed amount. She clarified that such charges were strictly prohibited, following a meeting with gas distributors and relevant officials.

Civil Supplies staff and Oil and Gas Marketing Company officers have been directed to conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance. Consumers can report any extra charges to the sales officer of the concerned oil company, the Mandal Tehsildar, Deputy Tehsildar, or the District Civil Supplies Officer. Complaints can also be lodged via the toll-free Integrated Call Centre number 1967.

Sharma assured that LPG cylinders must be delivered without hindrance and warned that any violators would face stringent penalties.