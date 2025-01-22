Merugu demands completion of pending Ambedkar statue works

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister Merugu Nagarjuna has urged the coalition government to complete pending works at the Dr BR Ambedkar Statue in Vijayawada’s Swaraj Maidan, calling it a vital symbol of social justice.

On the statue’s first anniversary, Nagarjuna reminded the public that the monument was established under former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership to inspire future generations.

Nagarjuna, who led the statue’s construction committee, expressed concern over the halt of essential projects, including a convention centre and a compound wall, despite allocated funds.

He criticised the TDP government for failing to complete the monument and praised YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for finishing the project.

The former minister also highlighted the government’s neglect of the site, delays in staff salary payments, and lack of support for visitors. He questioned if political motives were behind the neglect, suggesting that the government might fear credit going to Reddy. Nagarjuna called for immediate resumption of works and fair treatment of the monument.