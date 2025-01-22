Systems Engineering Summit 2025 kicks off at SRM University-AP

VIJAYAWADA: The Systems Engineering Summit 2025 began on January 23 at SRM University-AP, Amaravati, bringing together industry leaders, academia, and policymakers to promote Systems Engineering as a catalyst for India’s innovation ecosystem. The two-day event is a joint effort by SRM University-AP, Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd., INCOSE, IEEE Systems Council, CII AP, and ITAAP.

Ramakrishna Dasari, Managing Director of Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd. and President Designate of ITAAP, emphasized the transformative potential of Systems Engineering, describing it as a strategic tool to develop innovative, indigenous solutions. He urged the integration of Systems Engineering into academic curriculums, citing high global demand and lucrative placement opportunities.

Five universities, including SRM, VIT, ANU, Vignan, and VR Siddhartha, are set to sign an MoU with INCOSE to introduce Systems Engineering into their courses. Efftronics already partnered with SRM for a Training of Trainers (ToT) programme to enhance faculty expertise. Keynote speakers from sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defence, railways and healthcare will share insights, fostering cross-sector collaboration. Chief Engineer B Sambireddy and Executive Manager S Bhavanisankar attended the summit, which aims to advance Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision.