Arrangements in place for R-Day at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said all arrangements have been finalised for the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada.

On Friday, DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, DIG B Rajakumari, Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena, Protocol Director Mohan, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) B Rajasekhar Babu, NTR Collector Lakshmisha, and senior police officials inspected the preparations. A full dress rehearsal was conducted at the stadium, with participation from various departments.

Lakshmisha confirmed that everything is in place for the event. He announced the arrival times of dignitaries: DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao at 8:51 am, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand at 8:55 am, High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Tagore at 8:56 am, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at 8:57 am, and Governor Abdul Nazeer at 8:58 am.

At 9 am, the Governor will unfurl the national flag, inspect the police parade, receive the guard of honour, and deliver the Republic Day address. Processions showcasing State government welfare schemes will also be displayed. Awards will be presented to the best contingents and marching bands.

The parade will also feature the Indian Army contingent, Kakinada APSP 3rd Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force, Tamil Nadu State Police Force, Visakhapatnam APSP 16th Battalion, AP Social Welfare Residential School students, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Youth Red Cross participants, and others.