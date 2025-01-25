SRM-AP presents Rs 25 lakh cheque to paralympian

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP celebrated the achievements of its student and Paris Paralympian, Deepthi Jeevanji, who was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award this year. Deepthi, a commerce student at the Paari School of Business, secured a bronze medal in the 400 metres T20 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024, becoming the first intellectually impaired Indian athlete to win a Paralympic medal.

At a felicitation ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora, Registrar Dr. R Premkumar, Director of Campus Life and Sports Anup Suryavanshi, and former IIT Madras faculty Prof. N Siva Prasad presented Deepthi with a Rs 25 lakh cheque for her Paralympic success and an additional `15 lakh for receiving the Arjuna Award.

Expressing her gratitude, Deepthi said, “It is an immense honour to represent my country on such a global platform. The support from SRM University-AP’s management, staff, and teachers was instrumental in my journey.”

Registrar Dr. Premkumar praised her groundbreaking achievement, while Anup Suryavanshi revealed that SRM University-AP has allocated Rs 70 lakh to encourage outstanding sports performers.

The event marked the launch of the brochure for UDGAM 2025, the university’s national-level sports fest. Arjuna Awardee Deepthi Jeevanji unveiled the brochure, announcing participation from over 3,200 students nationwide.