Traffic curbs for Republic-Day celebrations in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada traffic police have announced diversions for Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium on Sunday from 7 am to 10.30 am. Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and other VIPs will attend the event.

Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu and other officials inspected the trial run of tableaux and the forces parade on Saturday. They informed that traffic from the Police Control Room (PCR) Junction heading towards Benz Circle will be diverted via DCP Bungalow, State Guest House, Pushpa Hotel, Siddhartha Junction, and Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road to Benz Circle traffic signal. Vehicles will also be rerouted via the Krishna Lanka highway to Benz Circle.

APSRTC buses on Bandar Road will take alternate routes via Five Route Road and Eluru Road. Separate parking facilities have been arranged for guests with designated lots at Bishop Azaraiah School, City Armed Reserve police grounds, and other locations.

Commissioner Rajashekhar Babu supervised the preparations, including a parade rehearsal, to ensure tight security and smooth conduct of the celebrations.