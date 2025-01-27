Safety guidelines issued after shopping mall fire

VIJAYAWADA: In the aftermath of a fire incident at South India Shopping Mall near Surya Mahal in Srikakulam district on Saturday, Director General (DG) of State Disaster Response and Fire Services, Madireddy Pratap, issued critical safety recommendations for shopping malls and multiplex theatres to prevent such mishaps in the future.

In an official statement on Sunday, DG Pratap identified the absence of a fire extraction system as a major factor that hampered firefighting efforts. He urged mall managements to prioritise both electrical and smoke management systems to safeguard public lives.

Highlighting electrical safety, he recommended the proper installation of Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs), grounding, lightning protection, and the use of Fire Retardant Low Smoke (FRLS) cables. Additionally, he suggested installing CO2, clean agent, or aerosol-based automatic flooding systems in all electrical panels to mitigate fire risks.

Emphasising smoke management, Pratap noted that smoke inhalation is a leading cause of fatalities in fire incidents. He explained that air-conditioned buildings often lack proper ventilation for smoke to escape. “We are mandating the implementation of smoke extraction systems and routine ‘smoke tests’ to ensure these mechanisms are functioning effectively,” he stated.

He stressed that these measures are essential for protecting lives and minimising damage during emergencies. The fire at the shopping mall has reignited discussions on stringent enforcement of fire safety protocols in public spaces.