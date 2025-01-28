Inquiry ordered against SP over graft charges

VIJAYAWADA: Following allegations of corruption, Director General (DG) of Prisons Department Kumar Vishwajeet has reportedly ordered a departmental inquiry into Nellore Central Jail Superintendent S Raja Rao. This comes after an audio recording surfaced in which Raja Rao, while serving as Superintendent at Nellore Central Jail, is allegedly heard negotiating a bribe with Rajesh, a former inmate, for providing illegal facilities to a his relative.

In the recording, Raja Rao, who previously served as SP of Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, is heard demanding money from Rajesh, a former inmate. He reportedly acknowledged receiving Rs 5000 via

UPI payment for granting facilities to the Rajesh’s cousin in the jail.

The recording went viral on social media, prompting DG Vishwajeet to initiate the inquiry and appoint a DIG-rank officer as the investigation officer. A senior official, speaking anonymously, stated, “The investigation has begun, and a report will be submitted in the next few days. Based on this, appropriate action will be taken against the jail SP.”