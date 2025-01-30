Amaravati ORR works gain momentum

VIJAYAWADA: As the State government aims to complete the works in Amaravati, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expedited the alignment works for the six-lane outer ring road (ORR), which is estimated to cost Rs 16,310 crore.

Originally proposed in 2015 to facilitate efficient transportation around the capital region, the ORR will connect five districts—NTR, Krishna, Eluru, Guntur, and Palnadu — spanning 189.4 kilometres. The project, which was stalled during the previous YSRCP administration, resumed on October 1, 2024. The NHAI is now preparing for land acquisition, following alignment approvals from both the State and Central governments.

The six-lane ORR, which will be 70 metres wide, will connect six highways. It will include two bridges over the Krishna River, three tunnels, 51 major bridges, 78 small bridges, seven underpasses, and three road over bridges (ROBs).

As part of resuming the works, Detailed Project Report (DPR) consultants were reappointed, and a fresh drone survey was conducted. The survey identified nine locations obstructing the existing alignment.