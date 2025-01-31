Smile Project takes up rehabilitation of beggars in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Project Officer P Venkata Narayana announced that the Smile Project, aimed at rehabilitating beggars, has so far helped 150 individuals and is expected to reach 200 by January 31.

Launched in November 2023, the initiative is part of a Union government pilot programme covering 25 cities, including Vijayawada. Run in collaboration with the NGO Health Care and Social Welfare Society (HCSWS), the Smile Project offers beggars counselling, vocational training, and the opportunity for family reunification or employment. A survey conducted at the start of the project by HCSWS identified 1,857 beggars in Vijayawada city.

Every three months, 50 individuals are moved to counselling centres where they receive support, training in their chosen profession, and are either reunited with their families or provided with employment.

Speaking to TNIE, Project Officer Narayana said, “Following the instructions of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM, rescued beggars are moved to the NGO home where they are provided food, clothing, and accommodation. Children are handed over to the Child Welfare Commission (CWC), senior citizens to old age homes, and middle-aged individuals are trained and employed in professions of their choice.”

Among the rescued individuals are notable cases, including two MBAs who lost their livelihoods due to COVID-19, and two degree holders.