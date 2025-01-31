Smile Project takes up rehabilitation of beggars in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Project Officer P Venkata Narayana announced that the Smile Project, aimed at rehabilitating beggars, has so far helped 150 individuals and is expected to reach 200 by January 31.
Launched in November 2023, the initiative is part of a Union government pilot programme covering 25 cities, including Vijayawada. Run in collaboration with the NGO Health Care and Social Welfare Society (HCSWS), the Smile Project offers beggars counselling, vocational training, and the opportunity for family reunification or employment. A survey conducted at the start of the project by HCSWS identified 1,857 beggars in Vijayawada city.
Every three months, 50 individuals are moved to counselling centres where they receive support, training in their chosen profession, and are either reunited with their families or provided with employment.
Speaking to TNIE, Project Officer Narayana said, “Following the instructions of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM, rescued beggars are moved to the NGO home where they are provided food, clothing, and accommodation. Children are handed over to the Child Welfare Commission (CWC), senior citizens to old age homes, and middle-aged individuals are trained and employed in professions of their choice.”
Among the rescued individuals are notable cases, including two MBAs who lost their livelihoods due to COVID-19, and two degree holders.
“The two MBAs were trained in systems and secured placements with Software Solutions in Autonagar. Similarly, two degree holders were employed as teachers in Miryalaguda and Nalgonda,” said M Anil Kumar, Project Director of HCSWS, speaking to TNIE. The project has established separate homes for women in Sitaramapuram and men in Hanumanpet.
Three rescued children were handed over to the Child Welfare Board (CWB), while four senior citizens were moved to old age homes.
Additionally, 72 individuals have been reunited with their families, while others have received training in trades such as plumbing, electrical work, mechanics, and baking. Most of the beggars come from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, as well as tribal areas in Telangana.
“On Monday, we rescued 11 people from the Benz Circle area. Two of them were pensioners from the NTR district, and we had to involve the police to relocate them for counselling,” said GS Sujatha, technical expert at MEPMA.
Despite the progress, challenges persist. “Many beggars resist being taken to shelters, and locals who offer food on the streets hinder rehabilitation efforts. We urge citizens to provide food at shelters and inform us about beggars in their areas,” said JS Anand, founder of HCSWS.
For information about beggars, citizens can call 9849468857. Officials emphasised that making Vijayawada beggar-free is a collective responsibility, requiring community support and cooperation.