Budameru 365-metre wall completed, Andhra Water Min announces

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Monday announced the timely completion of key flood-control works along the Budameru canal in Vijayawada, including a 365-meter-long cement concrete (CC) wall to repair three breaches caused by last year’s floods.

Inspecting the site, the minister said financial approval for the project was secured in April, tenders were called in May, and the wall was completed on a fast track before the onset of the monsoon season.

Ramanaidu said additional flood-prevention measures were undertaken, including raising and strengthening a 7-km stretch of the Budameru’s left bank by half a meter. He also highlighted the overhaul of the Velagaleru regulator, where gates had failed during last year’s floods due to five years of neglect. With farmers’ help, the gates were opened then using JCBs, and now, all 12 gates have been replaced at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore.

The Budameru channel’s capacity at Enikepadu is being expanded from 4,000 to 20,000 cusecs. A 57-km stretch of the Budameru drain toward Kolleru Lake is undergoing desilting. Additionally, Rs 9 crore has been allocated to clear the Upputeru channel to divert floodwater into the sea.

While long-term flood control may take up to four years, the minister assured that immediate safeguards have been completed under CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s guidance. Senior officials, including irrigation advisor M Venkateswara Rao and Krishna Delta CE Rambabu, were present during the inspection.