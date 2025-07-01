Union Bank of India to implement three-month financial inclusion drive in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Bank of India (UBI) has announced the rollout of a nationwide three-month Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign, set to run from July 1 to September 30, 2025.

Initiated by the Department of Financial Services, Government of India, the campaign aims to ensure that financial services reach every eligible citizen, with a focus on empowerment through access to banking, insurance, pension, and digital tools.

The campaign will emphasise complete coverage under key schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), PM Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), and the Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

It will also facilitate re-KYC updates for older and inactive accounts and raise awareness about digital frauds and claims related to unclaimed deposits.

Nationwide, special financial camps will be held in all 2.7 lakh Gram Panchayats. In Andhra Pradesh, 13,324 Gram Panchayats will be covered.

The campaign will be monitored daily by the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) and district-level Lead Bank Managers.

As of now, Andhra Pradesh has recorded 1.70 crore PMJDY accounts, 0.38 crore APY subscribers, 2.86 crore PMSBY enrolments, and 1.29 crore under PMJJBY.