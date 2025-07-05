CRDA holds Grievance Day to address farmers’ issues

VIJAYAWADA: A Grievance Day was held on Friday at the CRDA office in Tullur to address the issues of farmers and farm labourers in the Amaravati Capital Region.

Several residents submitted petitions to Additional Commissioner G Suryasai Praveen Chand, seeking redressal on matters such as village headman disputes, returnable plot allotments, and registration-related concerns.

The Additional Commissioner assured the petitioners that their grievances would be addressed on a priority basis and instructed officials to ensure quick resolutions.

Officers from various departments of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) participated in the event and resolved a majority of the complaints on the spot. The remaining issues were forwarded to the concerned officials with strict instructions to resolve them without delay. The Additional Commissioner advised officials against laxity and urged farmers to make use of the Grievance Day, which is held every Friday from 10 am to 1 pm.

A total of 25 petitions were received during the session, with 22 related to land affairs, and one each concerning the Planning Department, Estates, and Social Welfare. Grievance Redressal Management (GRM) Nodal Officer P Jayasi and senior officials from various departments were present.