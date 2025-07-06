NTR district sets Rs 18.23 lakh crore GDP target under Swarnandhra Vision

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District In-charge Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that draft plans for the development of Vijayawada and other constituencies were prepared based on available resources, with a target of Rs 18.23 lakh crore Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

At a review meeting held in Vijayawada on Saturday, the Minister, along with MP Kesineni Sivanath, MLAs Gadde Rammohan, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Sriram Rajgopal, Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, and Collector G Lakshmisha, discussed progress under the Swarnandhra P4 (‘Public, Private, People Partnership) Foundation.

They reviewed key sectors including agriculture, industry, services, tourism, food processing, zero-budget natural farming, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and mechanisation.

During the meeting the NTR District In-charge Minister stated, “P4 is a key chapter in good governance,” and added that implementation will align with Swarnandhra goals through regular reviews.

Saty Kumar Yadav said the district’s per capita income in 2023–24 stood at Rs 3,21,651, with targets of Rs 6,38,946 by 2028–29 and Rs 1,10,0000 by 2047–48.

Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman K Pattabhiram, Krishna District Cooperative Central (KDCC) Chairman Nettem Raghuram, Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhanachandra HM also took part in the review meeting.