DGP orders immediate action on crimes against women in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Monday affirmed that all police stations across Andhra Pradesh have been directed to immediately register cases related to offences against women and girls. In an official release, DGP Gupta stressed the importance of registering Zero FIRs without delay and transferring them promptly to the concerned jurisdictional police stations for investigation.

To further strengthen safety measures, 156 Shakthi Teams have been formed in all 26 districts. These dedicated units identify eve-teasers, monitor open drinking spots, investigate complaints, and ensure the safety of women and children. A total of 900 hotspots across the State have been identified, with Shakthi Teams regularly patrolling these areas. Their efforts include counselling women and girls found alone in risky zones and conducting awareness programmes on safety.

Highlighting the impact of these efforts, DGP Gupta said that in the current year, 261 cases involving crimes against women have resulted in convictions. These include four death penalties, 66 life imprisonments, seven sentences of 25 years, 47 of 20 years, and 137 individuals sentenced to terms up to 10 years. He reiterated the department’s commitment to safeguarding women and girls through swift response and active policing.