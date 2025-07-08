Health Minister challenges YSRCP Jagan for debate on medical colleges allegation

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his claims of constructing 17 medical colleges during his tenure.

Sharing a post by the VC’s student wing on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Yadav challenged Jagan to a public debate on the issue.

“If you truly have courage, are you ready for an open discussion on the construction of medical colleges?” Yadav asked, accusing Jagan of misleading the public with half-truths.

“Doesn’t someone who built a palace in a village know that digging foundations isn’t the same as building a house?” he remarked.

Yadav stated that out of the `8,480 crore allocated during Jagan’s term, only `1,282.31 crore was spent in five years.

In comparison, the NDA government has already spent `689.96 crore in the current year. He alleged that most of the funding under Jagan came from Central schemes and NABARD, with little input from the state.

The Minister accused the previous YSRCP government of leaving behind incomplete works and unpaid bills.

He also noted that colleges like the one in Pulivendula failed to get NMC approval due to poor infrastructure and staffing.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy owes an apology to medical students,” Yadav said.