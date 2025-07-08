NDA government is trying to eradicate poverty: Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Monday said the coalition government is committed to eradicating poverty through the newly launched P4 (People’s Progress through Participatory Planning) initiative, which also aligns with the State’s Vision 2047. He announced plans to achieve 15% growth in the State GDP over the next four years through focused development in key sectors.

Speaking at the Suparipalanalo Toliu Adugu programme in Machilipatnam, the minister said the initiative—meaning “First Step in Good Governance”— aims to swiftly address public grievances. He urged officials to respond promptly to issues raised by citizens, underlining that efficient grievance redressal is vital to good governance.

Ravindra said the government is working to boost income in agriculture, industry, services, and tourism by establishing planning committees at district, constituency, mandal, and division levels. He stressed that special attention is being given to the development of the gold covering industry in Machilipatnam.

Efforts are also underway to resolve infrastructure problems such as roads, drinking water, and drainage.