MEPMA panel focuses on job security

VIJAYAWADA: The 15th Executive Committee meeting of the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) was held at its head office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Resource Persons (RPs) thanked Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar and Mission Director N Tej Bharath for revoking a government order limiting their service to three years, stating it ensured job security and boosted morale.

Suresh Kumar, who chaired the session, reiterated the goal of the P4 Scheme to uplift the poorest 20% of families and urged RPs to intensify their efforts. The committee also reviewed the “Mahila Kasham” mobile app and stressed better use of the MLCC module for faster loan approvals and fraud control. Key HR issues were also addressed, with decisions aimed at improving MEPMA’s operational effectiveness.