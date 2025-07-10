Govt will act tough to curb subsidised PDS rice smuggling: Andhra Minister Nadendla

VIJAYAWADA: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday reaffirmed that the State government supports legal rice exports but will crack down on smuggling of subsidised Public Distribution System (PDS) rice.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with Joint Collectors of Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and Nellore, and Civil Supplies and Vigilance officials at the State Secretariat, the minister stressed strict enforcement around port areas. He directed that round-the-clock check posts be set up at Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and Krishnapatnam ports, with additional posts as needed.

“Exporters are welcome to operate legally, but smuggling PDS rice under the guise of exports will be dealt with severely,” he warned.

Manohar urged officials to enhance surveillance on highways and potential smuggling routes. While PDS rice control at Kakinada port has improved, the minister called for tighter monitoring at Visakhapatnam and Nellore ports.

He instructed that smuggling cases be registered under the Essential Commodities Act, the PD Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Data presented showed 85 smuggling cases in Kakinada, 92 in Visakhapatnam, and 62 in Nellore. Vigilance officers were told to intensify inspections and block diversion of rice meant for the poor.