Major trade unions oppose Centre’s new labour policies in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of workers from railways, banks, insurance, and other organised and unorganised sectors staged a strike in Vijayawada on Wednesday against the Centre’s labour policies and the new four labour codes. A rally began at Radham Centre in One Town, wound through Low Bridge and Eluru Road, and culminated at Lenin Centre, where a public meeting was held.

Carrying red flags, protesters demanded repeal of the labour codes, a minimum wage of `26,000, abolition of the 10‑hour workday, and withdrawal of agricultural market reforms, declaring solidarity with farmers.

The meeting was chaired by AITUC city secretary Mooli Sambasiva Rao and CITU NTR district vice‑president K Durga Rao. Speakers included former minister Vadde Sobhanadheeswara Rao, AITUC state president Ravulapalli Ravindranath, and CITU state president A V Nageswara Rao. They accused the BJP‑led Union government of enacting laws that favour large corporations while ignoring workers’ and farmers’ welfare.

Union leaders warned of larger agitations if the codes are not scrapped, vowing to “continue the fight until workers’ rights are restored.” They urged employees across sectors to join a united struggle, arguing that the government’s pro‑corporate agenda threatens livelihoods and undermines social justice.