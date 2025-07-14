AE’s murder: Caretaker and paramour held in Srikalahasti

VIJAYAWADA: The two accused in the murder of retired assistant engineer B Venkata Rama Rao were arrested in Srikalahasti on Saturday night.

Caretaker Anusha and her paramour Upender Reddy were brought back to Vijayawada on Sunday and will be produced in court on Monday after interrogation. Rao (70) was found murdered at his residence in NTR Colony under Machavaram police limits on Friday morning.

Probe revealed that Anusha, newly appointed to care for Rao’s mother Saraswathi (90), and Upender Reddy smothered him with a pillow and fled with valuables. The murder, believed to have occurred late Thursday, came to light when Saraswathi found her son unresponsive early Friday. The accused had sprinkled chilli powder in the room to mislead investigators. Machavaram police traced the duo to a hotel in Srikalahasti using CCTV footage and technical proof. Reddy had visited the town earlier and purchased SIM cards there.