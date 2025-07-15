Vijayawada flower market to be shifted to Ajith Singh Nagar

VMC Estate Officer A Sridhar said the market, located on Railway land, must be vacated following objections from Railway officials during a recent meeting with the Vijayawada MP. The Vijayawada Flower Market is the largest wholesale flower market in AP, with daily footfall from cities such as Hyderabad, Khammam, Ongole, and Tadepalligudem. On average, 3 to 10 tonnes of flowers are traded daily, rising to 20 tonnes during festivals. Flowers are sourced from Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikballapur, V Kota and Kuppam, while jasmine and crossandra come from Pedavadlapudi and Mylavaram. Around 5,000 workers, farmers, and traders depend on the market, which comprises 81 shops and 112 members.

Originally located at Panja Centre, the market was shifted to its current site due to traffic issues. Traders now pay Rs 4,000 in monthly rent to VMC.

Despite the planned move, traders have raised concerns. G Ashok Kumar, president of the Wholesale Flower Market Association, urged the government to consider relocating the market to GS Raju Road near Rythu Bazar, where 92 cents of land is available. “Ajith Singh Nagar is far from the city, and has three nearby burial grounds, which may discourage customers. We’re willing to build shops ourselves if land is allocated at GS Raju Road,” he said. Another trader, Gangadhar Reddy, said no prior notice was given and emphasised that the current location—close to the bus stand and railway station—offers easy access for buyers and transporters.