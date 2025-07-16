Swachh award-winning Vijayawada battles garbage crisis as sanitation workers go on strike

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city, which has recently secured the Swachh Survekshan Award 2024 under the Super Swachh League Cities category for its cleanliness and sanitation practices, is now reeling under unsanitary conditions with municipal workers on strike. The door-to-door garbage collection has come to a halt in many places, and large piles of garbage on the streets are causing inconvenience to citizens.

Exacerbating the situation, street dogs and other animals are spreading out these garbage piles, resulting in littered streets, with many locations in the city resembling a dumping yard.

Demanding implementation of government welfare schemes such as Talliki Vandanam, social security pensions, job security, insurance, and decreasing work burden, the municipal outsourcing employees, particularly sanitation workers, went on strike on July 13.Around 3,000 outsourcing workers (Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services-APCOS) are currently observing the strike and reportedly not attending their respective duties for the past three days.

On the other hand, around 900 outsourcing contract workers who handle key services such as streetlights, drainage, water supply, horticulture, mechanics, drivers, cleaners, and chain men are on strike since June 25.