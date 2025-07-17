Vijayawada student dies by suicide after college flags attendance issue

VIJAYAWADA: A 16-year-old intermediate student from the Bhavanipuram branch of Narayana Junior College died by suicide on Tuesday night.

Bhavanipuram Inspector K Uma Maheswara Rao said the deceased, identified as RK Jeevan Sai, had been irregular in attending classes.

After the college management informed his parents about his poor attendance, Sai reportedly became upset and took the extreme step. A case has been registered.

Suicide helpline: OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000