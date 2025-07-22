APPTD union protests proposed RTC depot land allotment to Lulu

VIJAYAWADA: The Employees Union (EU) of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD) has raised strong objections to the proposed transfer of Governorpet-II bus depot land to the Lulu Group, warning of statewide protests if the proposal is not withdrawn.

EU state president Palisetti Damodhar, general secretary GV Narasayya, and other union leaders met APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana and VC&MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, submitting a formal representation outlining their concerns.

Union leaders also opposed the proposal to lease 19 RTC depots in major cities to private electric bus operators in two phases. They urged the State government to halt all such negotiations immediately.

Recalling a similar attempt under the previous TDP regime in 2017, when plans were made to privatise Governorpet depots and transfer 29 acres of RTC training college land near Gannavaram airport to a private IT firm, the union deplored the trend of transferring public assets to private entities.