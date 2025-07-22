Heavy rain batters Andhra's NTR, Krishna

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains continued to lash NTR and Krishna districts for a third consecutive day on Monday, causing widespread flooding, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions.

Due to upper air circulation over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, which is expected to develop into a low-pressure system by Wednesday, moderate to heavy rainfall has persisted since July 19.

In Krishna district, cumulative rainfall reached 1,287 mm over three days: 139 mm on Saturday, 377.8 mm on Sunday, and 770 mm by Monday 8 am. NTR district recorded 902.8 mm: 330 mm on Saturday, 152.6 mm on Sunday, and 420.8 mm by Monday morning.

Several roads in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam were inundated. In Vijayawada, streets resembled canals, with knee-deep water in low-lying areas. Overflowing drains led to sewage mixing with rainwater, causing inconvenience and posing health risks. Many two-wheelers broke down, stranding commuters.