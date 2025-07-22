Heavy rain batters Andhra's NTR, Krishna

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains continued to lash NTR and Krishna districts for a third consecutive day on Monday, causing widespread flooding, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions.
Due to upper air circulation over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, which is expected to develop into a low-pressure system by Wednesday, moderate to heavy rainfall has persisted since July 19.
In Krishna district, cumulative rainfall reached 1,287 mm over three days: 139 mm on Saturday, 377.8 mm on Sunday, and 770 mm by Monday 8 am. NTR district recorded 902.8 mm: 330 mm on Saturday, 152.6 mm on Sunday, and 420.8 mm by Monday morning.
Several roads in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam were inundated. In Vijayawada, streets resembled canals, with knee-deep water in low-lying areas. Overflowing drains led to sewage mixing with rainwater, causing inconvenience and posing health risks. Many two-wheelers broke down, stranding commuters.
To address the crisis, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation deployed suction cum jetting machines to clear blocked drains and remove sludge from the roads.
NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha inspected affected areas, including Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, and I Town low bridge. He directed officials to ensure proper drainage maintenance and warned that poor upkeep could lead to outbreaks of diseases like malaria and dengue. Residents facing issues have been advised to call 9154970454 for assistance.
Meanwhile, the Prakasam Barrage began receiving floodwaters from the upper catchment and the Munneru stream. By 8 am on Monday, 11,078 cusecs of water were released by lifting 10 gates. By 6 pm, inflow had reduced to 5,308 cusecs. Of this, 3,499 cusecs were channelled into the Bandar, Ryves, KEB, and KW canals, while 3,625 cusecs were discharged through five crest gates.
Prakasam Barrage AE Rajesh told TNIE that the gates will be lifted further if water levels rise, to ensure timely discharge downstream.