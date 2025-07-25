Keep prices of essentials under check: NTR District Joint Collector

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Joint Collector S Ilakkiya has directed officials to closely monitor the prices of essential commodities and vegetables to protect consumer interests and curb black-market trade.

Speaking at the District Level Price Monitoring and Control Committee meeting held at her office on Thursday, Ilakkia stressed the need for regular analysis of production patterns, price fluctuations, and future trends to ensure affordability. She called for frequent inspections at farmers’ markets, wholesale outlets, and retail stores across the district.

The committee reviewed recent price trends of vegetables and essentials like rice, dal, and palm oil, and noted disparities between farmers’ markets and retail shops in Vijayawada.

In light of a price spike of Bengal gram, she instructed officials to hold discussions with dal millers and traders, and to promote peas as a cost-effective alternative. The officials also reported a slight rise in tomato prices. The Joint Collector ordered direct procurement from Chittoor to ensure tomatoes are available at reasonable rates through farmers’ markets.