Min vows to fix drain water issues in Vijayawada in six months

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana on Saturday conducted a detailed inspection of outfall drains and rainwater-affected zones in Vijayawada, assuring early redressal of long-pending drainage issues.

Blaming the YSRCP regime for halting the stormwater drain works mid-way, he said the decision had led to chronic waterlogging during rains.

“Between 2014 and 2019, Rs 500 crore was sanctioned and 55% of the drain works were completed. But the succeeding government stalled the project, aggravating the problem,” he said.

Pointing to narrowed drains and rampant encroachments, Narayana said in several places the drain width had reduced from 10 feet to as little as two feet. He instructed Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials to identify and mark all encroachments.

“If houses are affected in the process, TIDCO houses will be allotted. The intention is not to harm the poor but to resolve the root problem,” he said.

Narayana announced that drainage works would resume in September with funds from VMC and APCRDA, and would be completed within six months.